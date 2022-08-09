Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stephens

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

UPST stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Upstart by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Upstart by 7,328.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 64.5% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

