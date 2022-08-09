Utrust Price Reaches $0.15 (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $71.15 million and $2.85 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,092.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00128653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Utrust is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

