V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. 123,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. V.F. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

