Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Raised by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $30,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTN opened at $233.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.03 and a 52 week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.