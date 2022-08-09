Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $17.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

