Validity Reaches Market Cap of $9.49 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00008604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $415,586.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,639,214 coins and its circulating supply is 4,637,021 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

