VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.