Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.6% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,195. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

