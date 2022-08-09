Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.