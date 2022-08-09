Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 759,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. 209,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,561,105. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

