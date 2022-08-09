Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $376.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

