Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $44,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 720,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,062,000 after purchasing an additional 210,152 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 209,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,651. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.