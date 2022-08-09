Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,746 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 634,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,672,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $98.30. 74,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,651. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.