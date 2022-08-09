Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.70. 128,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,637. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

