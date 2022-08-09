Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.37. The stock had a trading volume of 195,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

