Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 3,366 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

PM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,026. The company has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

