Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 760 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $43,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $350,304,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.04. 12,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,855. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

