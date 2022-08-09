Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 2,562 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 172,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,353. The firm has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

