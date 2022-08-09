Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 3,330 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

