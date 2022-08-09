Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 4,622 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $36,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Insider Activity

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $78.04. 72,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.