Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys New Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,335,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

LECO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.66. 3,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,327. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

