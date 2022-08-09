Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $33,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GPC traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $152.62. 24,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,226. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $154.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.