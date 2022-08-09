Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $47.14 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $47,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.55. 108,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,976. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

