Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 1,057 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $35,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. 12,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,629. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

