Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 7,930 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $41,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 96,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

