Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. 805,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 200.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 846,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

