Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

