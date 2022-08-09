Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Velodyne Lidar Trading Down 3.5 %

Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 55,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $254.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $4,457,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Velodyne Lidar news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,142.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,063,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,914.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $4,457,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,818,421 shares of company stock worth $21,225,606 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

