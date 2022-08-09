Verasity Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.09 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $67.09 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

