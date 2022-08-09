Verso Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,904.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $499,488.60 and $31,904.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Verso Coin Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
