Vetri (VLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

Vetri (VLD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vetri alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00037797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00129047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063414 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global.

Buying and Selling Vetri

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.