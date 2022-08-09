Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85. 7,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Viasat by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 233,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 681.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Viasat by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

