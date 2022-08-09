Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,279 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NYSE:NKE traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.62. 88,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,916. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

