Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 83 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 1.6% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.52. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average is $180.07. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $152.74 and a 52 week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

