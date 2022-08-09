Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,099 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,366,068. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $8.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.82. 79,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

