Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $539.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.34 and a 200-day moving average of $515.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $238.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.