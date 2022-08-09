Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.7% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,526 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

