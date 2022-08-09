Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 326,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,152,696. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

