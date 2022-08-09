Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 252.3% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,049,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,475,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.56. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

