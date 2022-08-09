Virginia National Bankshares (VABK) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) is one of 170 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Virginia National Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $58.74 million $10.07 million 9.23 Virginia National Bankshares Competitors $6.95 billion $1.84 billion 10.90

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virginia National Bankshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Virginia National Bankshares Competitors 923 6191 6141 256 2.42

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Virginia National Bankshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virginia National Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 27.92% 12.70% 1.02% Virginia National Bankshares Competitors 26.60% 11.53% 1.12%

Risk & Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares peers beat Virginia National Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services, as well as merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated sixteen full-service banking facilities in the cities of Charlottesville, Manassas, Richmond, and Winchester, as well as the counties of Albemarle, Fauquier, and Prince William. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

