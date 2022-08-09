Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 32.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ACV stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
