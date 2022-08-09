Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 32.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACV stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

