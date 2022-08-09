Visa Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Visa has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NYSE V opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. Visa has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $242.18. The company has a market cap of $402.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Visa

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 45.5% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

