Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 690.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 408,777 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,538 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vistra by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 1,755,452 shares valued at $43,933,868. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -28.06%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

