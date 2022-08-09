Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Raised by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,727 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:VST traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 43,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 1,755,452 shares valued at $43,933,868. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

