Waldencast Acquisition (WALD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.

Waldencast Acquisition Stock Down 8.6 %

WALD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Waldencast Acquisition

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Waldencast Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.