Warburg Research Analysts Give Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) a €11.00 Price Target

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.22) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Hamborner REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

ETR:HAB traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €8.65 ($8.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,380. The company has a market capitalization of $689.56 million and a P/E ratio of 35.31. Hamborner REIT has a 12 month low of €8.28 ($8.45) and a 12 month high of €9.55 ($9.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.11.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

