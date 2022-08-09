Warp Finance (WARP) Price Reaches $48.16 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $225,091.74 and $259,104.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $48.16 or 0.00205894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

