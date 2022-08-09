Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.95-$12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Waters also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

WAT stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.55. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $350.14.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

