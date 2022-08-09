WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,349 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SU opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.