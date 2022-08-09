WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,349 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SU opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
