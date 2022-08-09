WealthShield Partners LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

